Public lands, like all public places, should be neutral spaces where everyone is respected and no one experiences racism. This fundamental concept compelled Max Tepfer from the High Desert Climbers Alliance and a group of local climbers to consider how climbing could be more inclusive. One way to achieve this, they decided, was to review names given to places and how they might affect people.
Within a climbing area, each individual route has a name decided by the first ascensionist, who is the person that first completed the climb. A route name may refer to landscape features, the style of climbing, or it may be an inside joke that only the first ascensionist and their friends understand. Because the first ascensionist has the latitude to call a route whatever they want, names range from innocuous titles like Bunny Face to basic descriptors like Corner No. 3 to much more offensive terms.
A group of local climbers of color reviewed the current Smith Rock guide book, Mountain Project (www.mountainproject.com), and other resources that provide information about climbing areas in Central Oregon to identify potentially offensive names that might dissuade groups of people from feeling welcome. Several names at least warranted a conversation with the first ascensionist to better understand their intentions. Max pointed out, “To request that climbers give the first ascensionist the benefit of doubt, that bigotry was not intended in their name choice, seems like a big ask — especially given the way people of color, women and LGTBQ people have been treated at a broader scale.”
The controversy is laced throughout processes like this. Taemi Izumi, a climber who worked on this effort, admitted that this was a difficult task. The group aspired to be respectful of history at a time when many communities grapple with removing monuments and changing team or street names. They also recognized that words that may offend one person may not bother others. Everyone has different levels of sensitivity, and no single person can speak for an entire race, ethnicity or gender. But the group wanted to reevaluate the standards for how to respect all climbers. The goal was to make climbing areas more inclusive and welcoming to everyone.
Ultimately, on this local scale, Izumi said, “It seemed worthwhile to ask first ascensionists to reassess past choices and discuss the messages that are sent to the climbing community.”
Those conversations have already proven to be meaningful. A route the group suggested be changed was called Climb like a Chinaman. The first ascensionist is married to a man who is Asian — so presumably is an ally. But climbers who don’t know who established the route might be offended, or the frequent use of the term could normalize it among white climbers. The first ascensionist renamed the route to Context Matters. This change moved Taemi, making her realize how much a community can accomplish if issues are approached with empathy and understanding.
Another route originally called Lebensraum, which is a principle justifying the ethnic cleansing under Hitler’s power was changed to The Violence of Language. This exemplifies how words matter. They can offend, trigger and divide people. No one should have to experience unexpected hostility when referencing information about local climbing areas. Hopefully, fewer people will be negatively affected as a result of this group’s efforts and the open-mindedness of many others. While not every route name that the group proposed will be revised, several will be changed in the next edition of “Rock Climbing at Smith Rock State Park” and on Mountain Project.
This shift in language associated with Smith Rock State Park, which is enjoyed by climbers from all over the world and many other visitors, highlights how small changes make a difference. Change doesn’t happen all at once on a sweeping scale, but instead in the committed work of small groups. And progress is made through civil conversations between individuals.
A personal note: As a white person, I wasn’t sure it was my place to write about this subject. But to be an ally and to respect the perspectives of all people, it is important to share stories like this. I risk criticism, which I’m willing to accept.
