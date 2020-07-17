We are in the middle of summer months, aka dust season on trails here in Central Oregon. After the last of spring rains fall and storage of winter snow moisture dries up, trail treads change from firm and stable to dry, loose and dusty. Though many of us understand and support the fuel reduction timber harvest projects west of Bend performed by the U.S. Forest Service and logging contractors, opening canopies and reducing shade will dry the soils and only add to this dust season issue.
Summer months are also times of our highest use on trails, locals and tourist alike. COVID-19 slowed tourism in the spring months and folks were not traveling to Bend from other places as much as in a normal year during the “Stay Home, Save Lives” shut down. But with warmth of the sun and a buildup of cabin fever, many are traveling again and visiting Bend and other tourism destinations. Though it is good to see lodging establishments, restaurants and retail stores open again, many locals consider summer their least favorite time of year due to the crowds.
Busy trails are a good time for us all to remember good trail etiquette, as we share the trails with many other people (and dogs and horses) and different user group types. Sharing trails starts with understanding what types of other users you may encounter on any given trail: check online sources, maps at trailhead kiosks and signs on the trail to better understand who the trail you are on is open to. The basic concepts of trail etiquette are expect other users, respect other users and be nice, say hi.
COVID-19 adds another complexity to trail etiquette, just as it does in towns and destinations we visit. At busy trailheads, wear a mask until out on the trail. This is basic respect for others. On super busy trails, have masks ready to don if needed. When passing other users, give plenty of room when possible and pass quickly. If you converse with others, remember to keep your distance as you chat trail side, out of the way if others come by.
Not much has changed for trail maintenance since my last column a month ago, volunteer organizations are still in stand -down mode per Forest Service instructions, and thus local trails are not receiving the normal care and feeding that volunteers typically provide. I have been taking advantage of less volunteer trail time to get out on some backpacking trips; on a recent Pacific Crest Trail hike we encountered 100-plus trees across the trail in a 40 -mile stretch. Ride, hike or run as if there may be a tree across the trail just around the corner because that may be the reality.
And for locals looking for a respite from tourists and busy trails, there are still plenty of opportunities for quiet and even solitude if you work a little harder to find it. Early mornings are a great time to sneak out for a ride or run: cooler temps, a bit of evening moisture still on trial treads and way fewer users . Drive a little farther away from Bend to a more remote trailhead and you will generally find fewer folks, especially true again at early morning hours. Early evening is another good time; most folks have abandoned the trails for happy hour by then. Be safe and get out on our local trails for some summer fun.
