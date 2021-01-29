Like many people, I’m a creature of habit. I’m a runner who mostly chooses routes based on training distances or time duration that I can squeeze into my busy working mom schedule. But I’m most relaxed when I throw both of those self-imposed requirements out the window and explore a trail to keep me in the here and now. Based on some recent number crunching I’m involved with in my role at Bend Park & Recreation District, I’m not alone among Central Oregonians who explored new places in 2020.
The definition of a trail is “a path or track made across a wild region, over rough country or the like by the passage of people or animals.” That’s pretty spot-on for most of our trails in Bend, but I would venture that our definition also needs to include our urban and neighborhood areas that are becoming increasingly popular. With more than 80 miles of trail open to the public within the city, and a couple dozen more planned over the next decade, Bend’s urban trail opportunities are rapidly expanding.
Over the past 10 months, getting out of the house for some respite has been a much-needed outing for regular trail users and newcomers to the enjoyment of outdoor exercise. The park district uses trail counters across the community to glean data about use of trails. We have used the counters for the past several years, and before we pulled the 2020 year-end data, we suspected we might see an increase in use due to the pandemic.
As my trail planner colleague Henry Stroud shared a few months ago in a column, Bendites and visitors to the area flock to national forest lands located right outside of the city limits to access hundreds of miles of natural surface trails and gravel roads.
Our trail counter data for this year clearly shows that more people are using the park district trails that connect to U.S. Forest Service land.
Something that really stands out are the 2020 numbers for Haul Road and West Bend trails, pointing to how many people use our trails to access the national forest. The annual numbers are nearly double from the previous six years. The West Bend Trail had an 85% increase — nearly 40,000 more trips — over the total in 2019. The Haul Road Trail experienced a 59% increase — just shy of 26,000 additional trail counts — than the previous year.
Also, Shevlin Park and Riley Ranch Nature Reserve follow this same pattern, and both parks have had continuous year over year increase since we started counting. Shevlin Park has two trail counters calculating visits on the north and south areas of the 1,000-acre park. The north area trail counter had a 40% increase, and the south area had a 37% increase, totaling almost 35,000 more visits than in the previous year. The upper trail area at Riley Ranch Nature Reserve saw more than 41,000 additional visitors — almost a 70% increase in nature reserve explorers — from the prior year.
Overall, trail usage was up an average of 38% across all of our trail counters between 2019 and 2020. Even the Larkspur Trail, which has been detoured during the construction project at Larkspur Community Center, home of the Bend Senior Center, saw a 29% jump in use from the year prior. This is an important east-side trail and the numbers prove that the trail continues to be a well-used corridor despite partial closures. And not to be forgotten is the paved Pine Nursery Park trail that saw an 80% increase or almost 18,000 more visits in 2020 than in 2019.
Trail counters are not without limitations. In the past year, we’ve had at least one of our trail counters experience considerable vandalism that resulted in unreliable data. It is rare that the counters get damaged, but someone damaged the end of the scope lens. We’ve also discovered issues that aren’t human -caused. Tall grass in the sun or grass blowing in the wind can trigger the counter unintentionally. This is part of the challenge of finding the sweet spot for trail counter locations.
Despite these challenges, my co-workers at the park district use the information from the trail counters to better understand use patterns and to plan ahead for future crossings, connections and new trails. The high use in 2020 definitely tells us that our goal of developing 47 more miles of trail by 2028 is on target with how community members are using trails for recreation and transportation.
For more information about park district trails, visit www.bendparksandrec.org/parks-trails.
