Thanksgiving has come and gone, and that signals an official start into winter. For Central Oregon Trail Alliance, winter does not mean we stop work, but instead it is just a shift of focus of work.
Despite COVID-19 and a really bad summer of smoke, COTA managed to get in close to 7,000 hours of volunteer work in 2020. Though there is always an amount of administration work to be done, we also got in some needed quality trail work.
For trail work in winter months, the main event, of course, is our groomed fat bike trails at Wanoga Sno-park. That program is one of our most expensive programs in terms of real cost vs. the number of users. But it is a program we are fully committed to and want to expand. A fat bike raffle every year (thank you, sponsors) helps offset costs, but the program is underwritten by our general budget. I would hope that every fat bike user, whether a first timer or local who uses these regularly, finds a way to give back.
Winter months are also a time for reflection and planning. Starting in late fall 2017 we developed a five-year Strategic Plan and then also a Trails Strategic Plan. Both projects were the result of many meetings for weeks on end in winter months. Last winter, we formed a committee to explore if we needed to hire staff to help us complete our mission. Again, we met every week for months exploring the pros and cons, and in the end, the committee and then the board made the decision that a paid executive director was needed to move the organization forward.
This was a really big decision for a 25-plus-year-old organization that has prided itself on being an all-volunteer organization. After that decision, two more committees formed, one for communications and a second committee tasked with doing the search for the perfect candidate. The search committee met for many months working on many different documents and processes and then the official advertisement for the position.
We had 47 applicants with a number from Pacific Northwest — but also quite a few from outside the region. We had a number of current COTA members apply, as well as folks who had little real knowledge of COTA’s history, mission, vision and what we do. The committee worked through the many applications and began the hard process of finding the best candidates for an interview process. In the end, we interviewed five highly qualified candidates. A scoring method had been previously developed by the committee to assure fairness and equality in the process. The search and interview committee consisted of five members, four board members and one non board but very involved volunteer. The time commitment was huge, and I would like to again thank all committee members for the hard work.
As it turned out the perfect candidate was right here in Bend and already a very involved person, Emmy Andrews. She joined COTA’s volunteer board of directors in 2015. She has served as COTA’s treasurer, Bend Chapter representative, has been very involved with our trail steward program and led the process of developing COTA’s first strategic plan. Her background as an environmental consultant mostly doing National Environmental Protection Act work and 20 years of experience with project management, planning and marketing combined with her in-depth knowledge of COTA made her the perfect candidate for this important first executive director role.
We look forward to working with Andrews in a new capacity and getting her to work after the first of the year.
