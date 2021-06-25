Shared experiences create opportunities for people to connect and relate to each other.
This is certainly true for running.
A conversation on a run can take as many twists and turns as there are on a trail. Covering lots of ground on a long run probably means covering lots of topics, too. Adventure runs might lead to bad weather, navigating confusing trail junctions or just physically challenging terrain after a while. These all provide a chance to deepen trust as people make decisions together.
A hard workout also makes for great bonding. Some might say that misery loves company, but the more important aspect is doing hard things with others and to just know that you’re not alone. The extra encouragement from someone else can make all the difference in finishing that last 800-meter repeat, pushing hard up one more hill or making the best of the last mile. In addition to the camaraderie and motivation that comes from sharing miles with others, there are also amazing tips and tricks, from handy gear to a new trail snack.
Another experience that invites connection with others is the adventure of motherhood. In these busy modern times, most women aren’t living in villages where raising children is done in a communal manner. So, without having observed others, there can be a lot of surprises from pregnancy to birth and through the early years of parenting.
When a person goes through something alone, it can leave them wondering what is normal, or searching possible solutions. In this internet age, it’s easy to turn to Google or cruise the internet for answers. But often a conversation with someone else who has gone through something similar can not remind a person that maybe they are not the only one to experience something but might also lead to amazing tips that would never have been discovered otherwise. Of course, it’s worth saying that what works for one runner, or one mom, may not work at all for another. Regardless, simply talking through a situation can make a person feel better or like they are less alone.
Central Oregon Running Klub’s newest group run, the Mom Squad, aims to be a way for women to connect about both these experiences, running and mothering. The group welcomes moms in all phases of motherhood from pregnancy onward. Moms can meet up with strollers or solo to share some miles on the third Sunday of the month.
Currently, the group meets at Loge in Bend and will run for about 45 minutes. The paved path provides a great route that is wide enough to run and chat and is stroller friendly. It has a gentle grade, so it isn’t steep in either direction. The path parallels the Cascade Lakes Highway to the U.S. Forest Service Welcome Station at the intersection with Forest Road 41 (Conklin Road). Even though the road is nearby, there is enough of a buffer in most places that it’s barely noticeable. It meanders through some rocky formations and ponderosa pine forests.
Afterward, the group meets back up to chat and get to know each another over coffee. Future Mom Squad runs will feature special guests to lead a short yoga session after the run or to lead a discussion on certain topics. I’ve benefited immensely from the shared stories of other women as I am currently expecting my first baby in August. Prior to being pregnant, I also felt fitness benefits from doing speed workouts on a weekly basis with a group. The accountability and the connections have been so valuable.
More and more group runs are starting up again around Central Oregon. If you’re not a mom, there’s likely a group that would suit you. Check out the CORK website: www.centraloregonrunningklub.org. Footzone, the local running store, also has some group runs and programs even for those new to running. Check those out on the Footzone website: www.footzonebend.com
Always follow the advice of your health care providers and listen to your body. But if you don’t have any restrictions, join a group run not only for the fitness benefits but also to explore different places and to make new connections in our community.
