Fall is in the air. That means cooler temps, some moisture and fall rains. Such conditions will hopefully help firefighters get the leg up on what has turned out to be a historic wildfire year.
Thank you firefighters and first responders, and our thoughts go out to those who had some loss in the many different fires. Cooler temps and moisture also means the end of dust season and improving trail conditions.
Land managers across the U.S. continue to report record visitation and participation in outdoor recreation activities. In addition to “regulars” and avid outdoor recreationists who are normally out, land managers report a lot of newer users. Though it is good to see new faces getting out of the house for some fresh air and outdoor recreation, there have been a lot of reports of irresponsible recreation ranging from more trash to increases in graffiti, and irresponsible campfire use (many wildfires are human caused and campfires left unattended is one of the highest causes). Education on responsible recreation will be even more important as we see new users coming off the couch and discovering the benefits of outdoor recreation.
One area of concern that Deschutes National Forest has brought up in meetings is an increase of unauthorized trail building, and much of appears to be for mountain bike use. I am not talking about normal social trail development of just walking in a trail, which is also happening more and of some level of concern. But instead the Forest Service reports the use of chainsaws, digging in the dirt shaping trail for tread and ride features, such as jumps and significant disturbance of the landscape in areas not approved for trail development. One such trail was routed though a critical spotted owl habitat.
Needless to say, Central Oregon Trail Alliance does not condone unauthorized trail building. The Alliance’s formation and history began with an agreement of local mountain bikers to stop rogue trail building and form a group that would become the partner the Forest Service wanted/needed for authorized and formal trail approval and development. Sometimes we are asked to come help obliterate these unauthorized trails, we would rather be spending our time and human resources building and maintaining approved trails. We prefer the trails we know are permanent and approved by the managing agency. We want new trails and different riding experiences, and we will continue to push for such. But we must all be patient and go through the proper approval process to assure sustainability and respect the many different things that the FS manages the landscape for, and one of those is wildlife habitat.
National Environmental Policy Act mandates that all federal agencies must follow a process before starting a project of any kind, and that includes building a new trail on Forest Service lands. The process starts with what is called scoping, basically asking the public about the proposed project and learning of support for but also opposition to and any concerns. Scoping is followed up with possible environmental impacts analysis looking at a wide range of possible impacts in different areas: wildlife impacts, vegetation and possible impacts to threatened and endangered botany species, water quality and possible impacts to aquatic species, possible impacts to soils, and looking for possible impacts to cultural resources (anything over 50 years old is protected by law). If impacts are predicted, there can be mitigations developed within the project to help reduce predicted impacts.
Rogue trails built do not look at or study any of the above possible concerns and impacts. They are merely routed where the builders want a trail or a certain type of trail. Rogue trails may impact sensitive wildlife habitat areas (such as owl or elk habitat), they may impact a sensitive archeological site (cultural resources) or disturb a sensitive plant species.
Sure, we understand frustration with the length of time it takes to get a new trail approved for build. But the Alliance believes in the act’s process and getting the needed approvals before sticking a tool in the ground. As we like to say, building the trail is the easy and fun part. But getting approval and understanding possible impacts is a necessary part to insure long term sustainability.
