The sun’s glow softens and slants lower in the sky. The air feels cool and fresh. The friction on the rock increases. These are the reasons why climbers call this month “rocktober.” Those who have been training hope that their hard work pays off during the fall when temperatures become ideal for sending difficult climbs. Others may just want to get outside to enjoy these autumn days in the High Desert. That’s the beauty of climbing: It can be focused and structured with training plans and goals or it can be another way to get outside for an afternoon with friends. The bouldering at Widgi Creek has routes, known as problems, for the most serious climbers and for those just looking for some fun.
Widigi is located just west of Bend, off the Cascade Lakes Highway. It’s a great place for families to go since the boulders are a short walk from the parking area and the landings around them are relatively flat. There aren’t steep cliffs at the base of the boulders either, so younger kids can have a little space to roam.
Find your style here
Climbing has so many different styles, which keeps it endlessly interesting and challenging. A “problem” is a set of moves on a boulder that sometimes leads to the top or can complete a traverse. Boulder problems are shorter in height so they don’t require a rope.
Some traverses never go higher than a few feet off the ground. Some boulder problems have smaller holds, requiring more balance and sequential movement. Others have larger holds but may be steep and spaced farther apart. The combination of hold size, position or spacing contributes to the difficulty of a problem. Widgi Creek has sleek vertical faces, steep juggy climbs and everything in between.
When first walking up to a climb, it can be hard to tell what the sequence of moves will be. Sometimes it takes getting on the problem and figuring it out. The optimal movements may differ from one climber to the next, depending on their height, their arm’s reach or even the size of their hands or fingers. Puzzling together where each hand and foot will go adds a problem solving aspect to climbing.
Putting together a sequence and flowing through the moves is the ultimate goal for most climbers. Bouldering undoubtedly takes a lot of fitness — the problems can pack a lot of punch. But it also takes finesse and technique. Strength alone won’t lead to a climb without a fall. The best climbers look like they are floating up even the toughest problems because they move with a certain grace and ease.
Two of Central Oregon’s most iconic boulder problems are at Widgi Creek. The angular Widgi Block can’t be missed. It’s a free standing boulder begging to be climbed. The classic problem on it will challenge the strongest climbers with long moves and specific techniques. On the easier end of the grading scale, Orange Marmalade is another Central Oregon classic. Still, strenuous moves on this steep problem keep it exciting.
Get it while it’s good — and open
Get out to Widigi while conditions are prime this fall. But also before the road closes for the winter. From Dec. 1 until March 30 the gate will be closed to protect winter wildlife habitat. Many animals migrate to lower elevations as the mountains and meadows up high get buried in snow. Widgi Creek is closed to motor vehicles to reduce the disturbance to deer, elk and other wildlife that winter in this area. Walking back to the boulders in the winter is an option, but there isn’t great parking available outside the gate, and it makes the approach significantly longer. Besides, in a few months, it could be under snow or the rock could be bitter cold. Climbers with numb fingers in the middle of winter will wistfully remember the good times during the golden month of “rocktober.”
