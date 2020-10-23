Now that we’re in full swing of my favorite season change, I have more parks and trails to share that show off autumn in all its glory.
One of the many benefits of a park system is the opportunity to view trees that may not be common to the area. Irrigation and soil modifications let us plant trees that offer spectacular fall color displays and special places to enjoy October and November. Some of my favorite parks this time of year include:
Pioneer Park has a grove of red maples tucked into a forest of locust and conifers. It’s a great place to walk the trails and have a fall picnic. Located at 1525 Wall St.
Sawyer Park spans both sides of the Deschutes River and offers lots of opportunities to experience the river’s natural environment. While I enjoy the changing colors of the grasses and deciduous trees along the river’s banks, you may try a little fishing or keep an eye out for the native and migratory birds as it’s one of their favorite places. Located at 62999 O.B. Riley Road.
Blakely Park has its own orchard with flowering fruit trees like pears, cherry and plums. I like to play a game with my daughters to see if they can find the fruiting apple tree or the northern red oak trees. Located at 1155 SW Brookswood Blvd.
Wildflower Park has more than a dozen scarlet oak trees. Although damaged a few years ago by an early snowstorm, they have bounced back in the past couple years. Located at 60955 River Rim Drive.
Boat Park at Harmon Park has some really nice Cleveland maples that have a unique yellow leaf that almost glows in the sunshine. The hibiscus and willows along the river also like to show off. Located at 1100 NW Harmon Road.
If you check out these parks and see a park services employee, please give them a thumbs -up. They’re the ones who have to rake up all those leaves.
If trails are more your style, the Deschutes River Trail has many segments that feature autumn color. Here are two of my favorite routes:
First Street Rapids Park to Sawyer Park: This wide, soft surface trail is great for running, walking the dog or simply enjoying the river. Winding through a golf course, the trail crosses Mt. Washington Drive. Soon, you will see the field of Sawyer Park on your right. Follow the trail to the river and another footbridge, a great spot for birdwatching, and soaking up Bend’s splendid fall weather.
Columbia Park to Pioneer Park: Start your adventure at Columbia Park on Columbia Street. Cross the river on the footbridge, veer left through the Riverside neighborhood and continue through several riverfront parks including Drake, Pacific and, finally, to Pioneer. When you reach the northern end of Drake Park, go up to Mirror Pond Plaza and head north on Brooks Street. Next, cross Newport Avenue and follow the trail on the paved drive parallel to the river. Continue past the dam to Pacific Park and then cross Portland Avenue to Pioneer Park. You will notice the sounds of the river as it changes from slow-moving to the rush of the dam, to one filled with rapids and whitewater. The wide, paved path is an excellent way to admire the towering trees that are changing from greens to vivid yellows, oranges and reds.
Finally, our best forest effect may be Shevlin Park. The explosion of aspens with a backdrop of western conifers is stunning this time of year. Look for western larches that turn yellow and lose their needles in the late fall. Starting at the lower parking lot, you’ll find a level trail along Tumalo Creek. There is a 1 mile interpretive trail, which is great for kids and adults. The park’s diverse flora and fauna are amazing to view and admire.
Regardless of which of these options you choose, I am sure you’ll find some surprising plants and places when the chlorophyll runs out.
