Winter is always a nice change of pace here in Central Oregon. When it snows, I like to stay close to home and walk along the maintained trails in town, especially with my kids. There are many miles of trail within Bend, and each trail provides its own unique experience.
With the kids in tow, Pine Nursery Park Trail is a fun and easy walk. The east side of Bend tends to get less snow, and Bend Park & Recreation District regularly removes snow from this trail. The trail is paved and relatively level, which also makes it a better winter walking option for those with mobility issues.
The looped 1.5-mile trail has a centrally located parking lot and restroom, which makes it easy to head straight to the car if one of my kids gets too cold or tired. The park has an off-leash area for dog parents, too, and stunning stratovolcano views. It is located at 3750 NE Purcell Blvd. in Bend.
Also, on the east side, Larkspur Trail is another snow-cleared favorite for winter bluebird days. Larkspur Trail offers 1.8 miles of paved and unpaved trails that are bookended between two “playground” parks (parent wink) with ample parking and restroom facilities. The trail extends between Pilot Butte State Park and Larkspur Park, passing through Pinewood Natural Area.
If you want a challenge with a rewarding view, I recommend walking the additional mile up to the summit of Pilot Butte. They’re at 1700 SE Reed Market Road (Larkspur Park) or 1310 NE Highway 20 (Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park).
If you’re looking for a nature experience without leaving town, I recommend the more secluded, snow-covered Awbrey Reach of the Deschutes River Trail in northwest Bend. Park at Sawyer Park, cross the bridge and head straight for more than 3 miles of trails alongside beautiful basalt canyon walls.
With the crunch of snow beneath my feet, I try to slow down and study the details I might otherwise zoom past, like the dramatic structure of frost crystals or the curious path of deer tracks along the banks of the Deschutes River. Along the middle stretch of this reach, the river drops into a deep canyon, but the trail stays high on the canyon wall, offering spectacular views of the river below and of the Three Sisters in the distance. Sawyer Park is located at 62999 O. B. Riley Road.
While the Awbrey Reach of the Deschutes River Trail (or any non-paved trail) isn’t cleared of snow, many parks district properties are maintained in the winter.
When Bend gets more than 2 inches of snowfall, the district snow removal team kicks in to gear to clear nearly 40 miles of paved trails, sidewalks and park pathways and almost 23 acres of parking lot space.
Beginning as early as 2:30 a.m., a fleet of shovels, plow-fitted ATVs and cinder-spreading trucks begin clearing snow. As you can imagine, it takes some time, and safety is their top priority, so plan your trail visit midday if possible. The crews clear the facility parking lots and sidewalks first, so have a little patience for them to work their way to the recreational trails.
