Unprecedented numbers of people ventured into the outdoors this summer. Fewer youth camps, sports programs, or other vacation options brought more visitors to public lands. Spending time outside can be an excellent antidote to stresses people face. Central Oregon has so many amazing places to explore, it’s understandable why so many people want to experience them. So, it isn’t really surprising to see cars spilling out of trailheads or campers cramming into every available flat surface. This Labor Day weekend will be no exception as people head out seeking solace or a sun -soaked adventure before summer’s end.
Access to wild places and scenic landscapes is an invaluable privilege. America’s parks and forests have been the backdrops of family vacations, physical challenges and lasting memories for over a century. The beauty and serenity of these places has not endured without visitors taking personal responsibility and making every effort to keep them pristine.
While public lands belong to every American, they also don’t belong to any one individual. No hiker, trail runner, hunter or mountain biker has more right to be out there than the others. Similarly, all are accountable for their actions. This collective ownership requires every single person to take care of these lands. Even small impacts that seem insignificant because, hey, you’re just one person, add up to irreversible changes. The world has enough problems right now; let’s all pitch in so impacts to Central Oregon landscapes aren’t another issue to feel down about.
Learn how to reduce your impact
According to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, 9 out 10 people are uninformed about their impacts in the outdoors. For anyone getting outdoors, whether it’s a state park, national forest, national park, below are a few tips to keep in mind. You can find a lot more information about how to leave no trace on their website: www.lnt.org
Know before you go
Before leaving home, check if there are any closures for the location you intend to visit. Sites may be closed due to the pandemic, others might have fire activity nearby. This information is often listed on the U.S. Forest Service and state park websites.
Extreme fire danger
Campfire restrictions are in place due to hot temperatures and dry conditions. Fires are prohibited unless you are camping in a designated campground that states fires are allowed. Check online for information or just look at the stars instead of a campfire during the hottest, driest months of the year.
Protect all resources
Trailheads and campgrounds fill up. Park only in designated places. If there is no established parking space, move on to a plan B destination. Squeezing between trees and on top of vegetation poses a fire risk. Heat from the vehicle can ignite a wildfire in the grass underneath it. Additionally, parking on grasses and shrubs kills the vegetation and compacts the soil, preventing other plants from being able to grow there. What’s the big deal if it’s right next to a gravel parking lot with a big forest nearby? The summation of impacts at a number of trailheads leads to a loss of many plants and important habitat.
Since many trails are busy, stay single file to allow others to pass. This will keep Central Oregon’s trails single-track and lined with vibrant wildflowers. If groups hike or run side by side, gradually plants on the edges of the trail die and the trail gets wider. Over time, many trails become two-way super highways.
Let wildlife be wild. They called these places home long before we showed up. Never approach or feed wildlife, no matter their size or cuteness. Critters know how to survive on their own food sources and are part of the natural food chain. Animals easily become habituated to human presence. Keep your distance, keep them wild.
Respect other visitors
Wear a mask. Most trails aren’t (or shouldn’t be) 6 feet wide. Have a face covering ready. Keep voices down. And just be kind! Leave an area so it looks like no one was ever there. Selflessness and awareness can go a long way in making sure everyone continues to enjoy the stunning beauty of our outdoors.
