Day breaks early during the summer months, and the first streaks of light arrive with crisp temperatures in the High Desert. This is the time to climb at Smith Rock. The Central Oregon sun intensifies against the towering walls of Smith Rock, making most people feel more like an overcooked roast chicken rather than a strong and graceful climber. Avoid the hottest parts of the day and climb in the shade for a more enjoyable and successful summer Smith Rock experience.
A dawn wake -up will be rewarded with a better chance of getting a parking spot. Even more enticing is the cool calmness in the park that dissipates as the day heats up. Another bonus might be a wildlife sighting, since some of the critters that call Smith Rock home are more active in the mornings and evenings. Keep an eye out for deer, otters and eagles while hiking beside the Crooked River.
On an early-morning outing head over Asterisk Pass to the back side of Smith, which doesn’t see the sun until later in the day. This approach requires a scramble with class IV moves (using hands and feet) and would be difficult with small children or dogs. Stay on the River Trail and go around Southern Point for a longer but less technical approach. Misery Ridge Trail also leads to the back side but is currently closed.
Many quality climbing routes stack Smith’s back side. Wherever I May Roam is a bolted mutli-pitch classic. This fun 5.9 has everything from balancing between knobs, traversing on pockets, to hauling up jugs. For some single pitch cragging, Mesa Verde wall offers true Smith style. Screaming Yellow Zonkers is an 85-foot sport pitch rated 5.10b. It starts less than vertical and steepens towards the top. Zigzag around the bolt line using a variety of holds from pockets to side pulls.
The memorable route provides the unique Smith experience of technical climbing on small holds. Tip toe up the side of the arete using small, round nubbins and pockets.
Don’t forget to take in the views, which always seem more glorious from the top of a tough climb. Green fields splay out on the other side of Crooked River, stretching to the mountains that sit tall on the skyline. Take a breath of fresh air and savor a quiet moment before lowering off the route.
For more information about these routes and the multitude of others, get the guide book, “Rock Climbing at Smith Rock State Park,” by Alan Watts or check out mountainproject.com.
Take care of the parkInstead of just being a visitor to this amazing state park, be a steward. Take care to have as little impact as possible. Be sure to pack out all trash including fruit peels or nutshells, which don’t decompose in the dry, desert environment at Smith.
Stay on established trails to avoid crushing vegetation or causing erosion on hillsides. Respect closures and take the time to read posted signs.
The park has some restrictions in place to mitigate potential risks of coronavirus transmission. Parking may be limited. An early morning arrival might increase the chance of getting a spot. Park only in designated spaces and, if the lots are full, come back another time. Some services may not be available this summer: For example, drinking fountains will remain off. For this reason and because it can get very hot in the park, it is extremely important to bring plenty of water from home.
Restrooms may be closed without notice. Don’t rely on having a bathroom available. There are several composting toilets on the front side of Smith but none on the back side. Bring toilet paper, extra plastic baggies and be prepared to pack out your waste if nature calls. Don’t forget the hand sanitizer!
Another pro tip for climbing in the summer is to apply sunscreen at home before heading out. To reapply, bring a spray or stick variety to avoid having oily hands that then grease up the climbing holds.
It can be hard to motivate for early- morning adventure,s but it’s worth it to have a quieter, cooler experience at Smith during the summer. Set the alarm clock, get to bed early, then wake up and go!
