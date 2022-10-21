A&H Hungarian partridge_Lewis 11

Hungarian partridge numbers have bounced back in Southeast Oregon in places where wildfire scoured junipers. 

 Photo by Gary Lewis

Want to walk the ridgelines for miles with a good dog and a shotgun where you probably won’t see another hunter?

Private lands in the Malheur River, the Steens, the Beulah, the Owyhee offer opportunities for hunting chukar, Hungarian partridge and quail all season long. The first time I hunted above the Alvord Ranch, we came down out of the hills, footsore and tired but the German shorthair flagged a pair of Huns in the grasslands near where the parking area. I bagged a bonus Hun and was as proud of that partridge as any limit of chukar.

A&H quail_Lewis 12

Coveys of quail can be found throughout Central and Eastern Oregon, and great hunting can be found on A&H lands.
Gary Lewis is an award-winning outdoor writer and television host. Contact Lewis at garylewisoutdoors.com

