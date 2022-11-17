The variable weather at this time of the year serves as a reminder that nothing lasts forever: not the glorious autumn days when the sun slants golden through brightly colored leaves, the adoring gaze of a child looking at a parent or the peak-fitness feeling of floating effortlessly along on a trail.

Moments like these, when everything seems all right, perfect even, are the ones we grasp at to hold onto forever.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.