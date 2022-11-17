The variable weather at this time of the year serves as a reminder that nothing lasts forever: not the glorious autumn days when the sun slants golden through brightly colored leaves, the adoring gaze of a child looking at a parent or the peak-fitness feeling of floating effortlessly along on a trail.
Moments like these, when everything seems all right, perfect even, are the ones we grasp at to hold onto forever.
Perhaps it's their brevity that makes such moments so coveted. The earth won’t stop in its orbit so we can savor the sunset a little longer. The bright colors splashed across the sky will always fade. The intricate and symmetrical snowflake will soon melt. These things can’t be preserved in a meaningful way. Even the most brilliant experiences would likely lose their luster if we lived them all the time or could have them on demand.
Which may be why so many people are always seeking something, hoping to find themselves immersed in beauty, peace, transcendence. But experiences like that can’t be forced or artificially re-created. All we can do is be open and present in each moment so that when the blissful ones do unfold, we don’t miss them.
Staying present is not easy. Especially if the present is uncomfortable. But just like the good times pass, so do the hard ones. When mired by illness, injury or any challenges in life, it can be difficult to see that better times will come at some point. It requires patience, awareness and effort that can be tough to muster. But putting in the work to get through a challenge can lead to strength and understanding in the long run. Consider how suffering through a hard workout or an uphill grind on a hike, run or ride often leads to incredible views, fun descents and increased fitness, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the climb.
This mindset can be helpful at this time of the year, when temperatures drop to freezing and turned-back clocks bring darkness earlier in the evenings. Central Oregon has already had a few blustery storms that brought snow. These conditions can make it harder to motivate yourself to get outside. Yet most of the time, after a little adjustment and figuring out the right clothing, doing so is worth a bit of discomfort. It may lead to one of those fleeting moments of appreciation.
With change comes uncertainty and fear of the unknown. Turn worry into wonder, concern into curiosity. Asking questions with wonder and curiosity shifts the perspective from negativity to possibility. Instead of being concerned about how lonely it can feel in the winter, be curious about how a relationship could deepen by reaching out to others or joining a group activity. Instead of worrying about being cold, wonder what it will be like to bundle up and walk in the snow.
Go prepared
Being informed can also make challenges less intimidating. Below are a few basic tips to improve preparedness for exploring in changing conditions.
Look into trail and road conditions. This may start with understanding what land jurisdiction trails are within. They could be managed by the city (Bend Park and Recreation District), State (Oregon Parks and Recreation Department), or Federal governments (U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management). From there, check websites or call offices to find out if there are closures or advisories about conditions.
Even if you’re prepared to hike, ski or snowshoe in winter conditions, roads leading to the trailheads might be impassable or even closed for seasonal protection of wildlife. If dirt roads on the forest don’t have a physical closure but are very wet, muddy, or snowy, avoid driving on them causing damage to the roadbed.
Dress in layers and always bring more than you think. This time of year, the mornings and evenings can be quite chilly, but if the sun is out mid-day, it warms up considerably. Dressing in layers allows you to shed or add a jacket or shirt along the way. Oftentimes, once you start moving, body heat will keep you warm. But if you get sweaty and pause or stop, you may need to layer up to avoid catching a chill in damp clothes.
Bring a headlamp. It takes a while to get used to the sun setting so early. Pack a headlamp just in case an adventure takes longer than planned, or if you get caught in the dark as evening arrives quickly.
Being prepared and having a plan alleviates the stress of adventuring, especially in uncertain conditions. Without extra worry, there’s more room for wonder and staying open to the serendipitous moments of beauty, peace and transcendence.
