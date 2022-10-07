Whoops bench.JPEG

Shane Fox, who along with his brother built the "Whoops bench."

 Submitted photo

There are over 500 miles of singletrack in central Oregon. Yes, 500 miles! Maybe more impressive is that most of these trails have been built in the last 30 years. Just 15 years ago Wanoga and Maston were pipe dreams. And to blow your mind, this is largely the work of volunteers donating their time and expertise to COTA. Whoa.

The start of our trail network has roots with a few local trailblazers riding bikes akin to beach cruisers on game paths around Bend. As trails were being lost to development and existing user groups were reluctant to embrace mountain biking as a legitimate recreation activity, these riders organized to advocate for trails to ride on. In 1993, Central Oregon Trail Alliance was born.

S Fork log.jpg

Placing the log bridge on South Fork. Much of the singletrack trail work in Central Oregon has been done by volunteers with COTA, celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. 
The old chicken.JPEG

Mike Pulzone at a previous version of "The Chicken" sculpture in 2003.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

