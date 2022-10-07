There are over 500 miles of singletrack in central Oregon. Yes, 500 miles! Maybe more impressive is that most of these trails have been built in the last 30 years. Just 15 years ago Wanoga and Maston were pipe dreams. And to blow your mind, this is largely the work of volunteers donating their time and expertise to COTA. Whoa.
The start of our trail network has roots with a few local trailblazers riding bikes akin to beach cruisers on game paths around Bend. As trails were being lost to development and existing user groups were reluctant to embrace mountain biking as a legitimate recreation activity, these riders organized to advocate for trails to ride on. In 1993, Central Oregon Trail Alliance was born.
To build and maintain trails on Forest Service land, the predominant land manager in Central Oregon, a group must show they have the people and resource capacity to do the work, and the expertise to do it correctly. The group will then enter into a Volunteer Agreement with the land manager to partner with them to ensure trail networks meet the needs of the public and protect natural resources.
During the ’90s COTA was largely involved in adopting trails to maintain from Flagline to Phil’s Trailhead, advocating for access including one-way use of North Fork and Paulina Creek trails, and building re-routes of trails such as Arnold Ice Cave to avoid sensitive areas.
By 2010 mountain biking was a mainstream form of recreating and becoming a driving force for tourism in Central Oregon. COTA grew in membership, funding and appetite to take on more trails. Entire trail networks at Wanoga, Maston, Cline Butte, Radlands, Horse Ridge, Lower 66, and Cougar were developed, to name a few. With trails extending across Central Oregon, a chapter system where local trail enthusiasts would oversee their trails with the support and guidance of COTA. The first chapters were in Redmond and Sisters, and now there are chapters in Crook County, Madras and South Deschutes County.
Mountain biking usership has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic and pressure on the trail systems has grown. Connecting trail networks has been a focus of recent trail building efforts. Sunriver trails now connect to Wanoga trails via Afternoon Delight to spread users out and offer longer ride options. New trail networks are being developed at Cascade View, Bandit Springs and hopefully Lemon Gulch in the near future.
As mountain biking grows in popularity, so does the multitude of ride styles and trail needs of users. Grooming trails at Wanoga in the winter for fat biking, supporting freeride areas like The Lair, building modern flow trails such as Royal Flush, and a current project to rate trail accessibility for adaptive riders are all part of COTA’s inclusive efforts for all cyclists. With 30 years under COTA’s belt and a growing passion of the public for mountain biking, it’s going to be exciting to see what the next 30 years bring.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.
