Two years ago, the Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show was one of the first major events in the region to be canceled amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show returned in a limited capacity last year, but this week it's back to full strength for its 23rd edition, running Thursday through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
"We had to kind of walk the line," said Trey Carskadon, spokesman for O'Loughlin Trade Shows, which runs the show. "Last year we had real difficulty trying to get exhibitors to come to the show for a variety of reasons. This year, the show has sold out, which is huge. All the space we have available has been committed. That's good for attendees, because there's lots and lots to look at and quite a bit to do."
A couple of popular features were tabled until next year, including the always-popular kids' trout fishing pond, because those decisions had to be made in the fall, when the pandemic situation was still unclear, according to Carskadon.
But instead of fishing at the trout pond, kids can enjoy painting duck decoys at the Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show.
"We can control the number of kids and there's not crowding," Carskadon said. "It's been very popular. We did it at the Washington show and they loved it. Kids get everything they need and are occupied for as long as they want to be painting these decoys. It's real engaging."
Another popular attraction at the show is the outdoor cooking demonstrations. Top outdoor cooks from across the country will be demonstrating a variety of outdoor cooking techniques every day of the show, including grilling, plank cooking and Dutch oven recipes.
"It's an opportunity for attendees to connect with top level outdoors grilling pros," Carskadon said. "They can have one-on-one conversations with them."
Celebrated hunter and public lands advocate Randy Newberg will be at the show each day delivering a question-and-answer session on hunting elk on public lands. Carskadon said Newberg was really well-received at the recent sportsmen's shows in Puyallup, Washington, and Portland.
"He's advocated in Washington, D.C., and throughout the West," Carskadon said.
On Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., the crew from Addicted Fishing will host a "Bash" on salmon, steelhead and trout fishing. According to its website, Addicted Fishing is an "online resource for all things fishing, delivering videos, articles, social media content, all designed to get people excited to get out and go fishing."
"It's amazing the crowds these folks draw, and how well-received they are," Carskadon said. "They've been a little surprised themselves, because they've been away from the public for a year and a half. Over that time their audiences have grown. They really connect with the audience in a way I haven't seen."
He said the "Bash" is Addicted Fishing's version of a seminar.
"As we've been told by them, seminars are for old people," Carskadon said. "It's part of our ongoing effort to reach out to a younger audience. We're trying to make the show more multigenerational going forward."
As usual, the Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show will offer a huge variety of outdoor gear and outfitters, as well as boats and RVs for sale.
Masks will be required in indoor spaces through Friday, until the state mandate for mask-wearing is lifted starting Saturday.
