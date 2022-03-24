Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Head of the Metolius: Open; possible mud
Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow, possibly patchy mud
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; possibly patchy mud
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; likely mud
Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; likely patchy snow and mud
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; likely snow free and clear
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; service road 6360 closed till March 31 to cars
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 17
Hoodoo: Open; 51.6-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 75-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight, EPA and Peak 2 operating
Updated 10 a.m. March 19
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 6-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to Hwy vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to Hwy vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 0-24 inches; marginal conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 18-48 inches; marginal conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to Hwy vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-48 inches; marginal conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 6-24 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Hwy vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 6-24 inches; marginal conditions; area roads closed to Hwy vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 0-18 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Swamp Wells: winter mix
Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
All other trails riding Well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
Ben’s, K.G.B., Kent, M.T.B., Phil’s: Muddy
Ticket to Ride (south): Rideable snow
Skyliner, Voodoo, Upper Whoops: Deep snow
All other trails under riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and Release, Deschutes River: Riding well
All other trails in deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin: Riding well
All other trails in deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Tumalo Creek: Muddy
All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Swan Song: Muddy
Black Rock: Riding well
All other trails in deep snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Peterson Ridge, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Muddy
Green Ridge, Lower Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper), Suttle Lake Loop: Deep snow
All other trails in deep snow
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles
All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
All trails in deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. March 17
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,180 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,420 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 475 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 307 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
