The snow is hard-packed, and it doesn’t look like we are in for any new powder soon. So, ditch the slick, hard terrain of the Cascades and head east to more pleasant, dry and open terrain of eastern Central Oregon.
Between the room to roam, interesting geologic features and wide-open skies, eastern Central Oregon is a wonderful place to explore any time of year.
But don’t be fooled by the lack of snow. Temperatures can be very low, so bring many layers and always be prepared.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow, ice, mud; deep snow above Mckay
Pine Mountain: Open; snow, ice and mud
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open,
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
La Pine State Park: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 3
Hoodoo: Open; 57.3-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 67-inch base; Skyliner, Aplenglow and Summit are closed, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 3
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 9-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 9-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-60 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 40-50 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 6-15 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-18 inches; poor conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-20 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Scotts Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well
Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
East of Bend trails
Swamp Wells: Deep snow
Arnold Cave, Coyote Loop: Muddy
Holy Loop: Winter mix
Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
All trails riding well or muddy
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Feb. 3
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,250; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
Prineville Reservoir: 19% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; the lake is completely iced over and anglers have had good success through the ice
