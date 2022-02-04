The snow is hard-packed, and it doesn’t look like we are in for any new powder soon. So, ditch the slick, hard terrain of the Cascades and head east to more pleasant, dry and open terrain of eastern Central Oregon.

Between the room to roam, interesting geologic features and wide-open skies, eastern Central Oregon is a wonderful place to explore any time of year.

But don’t be fooled by the lack of snow. Temperatures can be very low, so bring many layers and always be prepared.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow, ice, mud; deep snow above Mckay

Pine Mountain: Open; snow, ice and mud

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open,

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled

La Pine State Park: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 3

Hoodoo: Open; 57.3-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 67-inch base; Skyliner, Aplenglow and Summit are closed, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating

Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 3

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 9-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 9-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-60 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 40-50 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 6-15 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-18 inches; poor conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-20 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires

Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Scotts Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter trails

Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well

Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow

East of Bend trails

Swamp Wells: Deep snow

Arnold Cave, Coyote Loop: Muddy

Holy Loop: Winter mix

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

All trails riding well or muddy

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Feb. 3

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,250; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel

Prineville Reservoir: 19% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; the lake is completely iced over and anglers have had good success through the ice

