This weekend will bring a mix of warm temperatures, sunny skies and spring rain. If you're chasing warmer spring weather, try heading toward the east, where you'll find a drier, arid climate and dramatic landscapes.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Chimney Rock Trail: Open
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 16
- Hoodoo: Open; 87.1-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 108-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 61-inch base
Ochoco National Forest
- Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
- Walton Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
- Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
- Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
- Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
- Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
- Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
- Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Scotts Campground: Open
- Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Maston, Horse Butte: Muddy
- Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- Ben's, MTB, Kent’s Trail: Variable
East of Bend trails
- Holy Loop: Rideable snow
- Arnold Cave: Variable
- Parkway: Muddy
- Dry River Canyon: Closed
- All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- 66 Trails: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. March 16
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,240; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
- Prineville Reservoir: 14% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
- Ochoco Reservoir: 0% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.