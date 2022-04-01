Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow free and clear

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Head of the Metolius: Open; packed snow and ice

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice and packed snow

Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear

Lake Creek Trail: Open; likely snow free and clear

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; likely snow free and clear

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow free and clear

Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear; some snow above Mckay

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear, some mud

Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions and clear, possible mud higher up

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; likely snow free and clear

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; likely snow free and clear

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; patchy mud

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; patchy mud

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; patchy mud

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; patchy mud

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; patchy mud

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Outback Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter

Tumalo State Park: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. March 31

Hoodoo: Open; 41.2-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Mambo, Dive, Chuck’s Back Side, Crater, Face, Grandstand, Impossible Dream Lower and Upper closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 68-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Closed for season

Updated 10 a.m. March 28

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-48 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 0-18 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Explore Text Alerts

Find your next adventure in The Bulletin’s Explore Central Oregon. We offer top picks for where to hike, bike, fish, climb or paddle, as well as the region’s most comprehensive conditions report for whatever you want to do. You can also text us your favorite spots to explore.

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; marginal conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 0-42 inches; marginal conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 0-24 inches; poor conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-18 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 0-18 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Swamp Wells: winter mix

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed

Voodoo: Muddy

Skyliner, Upper Whoops: Deep snow

All other trails under riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and Release, Deschutes River: Riding well

Tiddlywinks, Tyler’s Traverse: Muddy

All other trails in deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin: Riding well

All other trails have some snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Tumalo Creek: Muddy

All other trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Swan Song: Muddy

Black Rock, Roundabout, Afternoon Delight: Riding well

All other trails in snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. March 31

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,960 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 493 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22

Tumalo Creek: 1.3 cfs; rainbow trout

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.