Take in the warm, spring-like weather this weekend by packing a lunch and heading north toward Redmond and Prineville to explore drier, more open terrain. The weather makes this weekend a great time to soak in the sun on trails and campgrounds north of Bend. For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open,
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Hoodoo: Open; 55.2-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 65-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 3
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Camping
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Scotts Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well
Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails: Muddy
Prineville Bike Park: Riding well
All other trails in deep snow
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles
Cline Butte: Winter mix
Cole Loop: Muddy
Trails 1: Sandy/Loose
All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,770 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase; angling for all species is closed from the Northern Boundary of the Warm Springs Reservation upstream to the Pelton Regulating Reservoir from Jan. 1– April 21
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,940 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,220; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
Metolius River: 1,300 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
Prineville Reservoir: 19% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Haystack Reservoir: 88% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
