Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, and can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear, some mud; trail closures in effect weekdays on parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. April 14

Hoodoo: Open; 81.2-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision, Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Mambo, Dive, Chuck’s Back Side, Crater, Face, Grandstand, Impossible Dream Lower and Upper closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 104-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, Red Chair serving as backup for Pine Marten, Outback backup for Northwest, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Closed for season

Updated 10 a.m. March 14

Deschutes National Forest

*Grooming has ended for the season at most sno-parks

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 60-96 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-48 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-72 inches; marginal conditions due to grooming having ended for season; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 15-36 inches; poor conditions due to grooming having ended for season; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 24-60 inches; excellent conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-72 inches; excellent conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 18-36 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Explore Text Alerts

Find your next adventure in The Bulletin’s Explore Central Oregon. We offer top picks for where to hike, bike, fish, climb or paddle, as well as the region’s most comprehensive conditions report for whatever you want to do. You can also text us your favorite spots to explore.

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-36 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-36 inches; good conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed

Skyliner, Upper Whoops: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Storm King Lower: Riding well

Tiddlywinks: Muddy

Tyler’s Traverse: Rideable snow

All other trails in deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin: Riding well

All other trails have some snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Tumalo Creek, Southfork: Muddy

All other trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sisters trails

Peterson Ridge, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Muddy

Lower Butte Loop, Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper), Suttle Lake Loop: Deep snow

Green Ridge: Variable

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

King Castle: Riding well

All trails in deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. April 14

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 939 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 501 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 270 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; closed to fishing until April 22

Wickiup Reservoir: 54% full; closed to fishing until April 22

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warm-water fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 9% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.