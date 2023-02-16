Enjoy what the mountains have to offer this holiday weekend. Take some laps down the perfectly groomed slopes of Bachelor, Hoodoo or Willamette Pass, or if you're looking to skip the lines, try one of the many expansive sno-parks in the Cascades.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Open; deep snow; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Chush Falls: Open; snow
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; snow
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open; deep snow
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open; deep snow
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; deep snow
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Dillon Day Use: Open; snow
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open; snow
- Edison Trailhead: Open; snow
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open; deep snow
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow; light deadfall
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow; possible downfall
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Lava Island Day Use: Open; snow mud and ice
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open; snow mud and ice
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Mirror Lakes: Open
- Moraine Lake: Open
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD; some snow
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Summit Lake: Open; deep snow
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; deep snow
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snow; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow; do not trample restoration areas
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open; snow
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; snow
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open; Temporary Trail closure of upper parking lot and on Tiddlywinks between Wanoga SnoPark and the junction with Forest Road 4613 and at Funner between Wanoga SnoPark and Forest Road 4613-050
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; snow likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open; snow
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Foley Ridge: Open
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 16
- Hoodoo: Open; 66.9-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 81-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 55-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-66 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; poor conditions with hardpack snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-60 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 24-54 inches; fair conditions with hardpack snow; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-60 inches; fair conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; poor conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-3 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions but thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 2-4 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-36 inches; fair conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
Ochoco National Forest
- Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
- Walton Sno-park: Open
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Horse Butte, Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI, Maston: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail, Kent’s Trail: Ice
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Ben's Trail closed from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Voodoo Trail closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Kent's, K.G.B., Ticket to Ride-South, Expressway, Kent's: Ice Ben's, Ticket to Ride-North, M.T.B., Marvins Garden: Muddy
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Northfork: Rideable snow
- Shevlin: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Feb. 16
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 407 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 263 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 205 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 83% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
- Wickiup Reservoir: 54% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 10% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.