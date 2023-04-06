Recent snow fall has created great conditions to explore the sno-parks and ski resorts in the mountains west of Bend. Whether you're a cross-country skier, downhill snowboarder or avid snowshoer, you'll find a deep base of snow to work with in the Cascades this weekend.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Chush Falls: Open; snow
- Dillon Day Use: Open; snow
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open; snow
- Edison Trailhead: Open; snow
- Lava Island Day Use: Open; snow mud and ice
- Lava Lands: Open; snow mud and ice; visitor center closed for season, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: closed for season
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Snow
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD; some snow
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between trailhead and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tetherow Boat Launch: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open; snow
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; snow
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open; Temporary Trail closure of upper parking lot and on Tiddlywinks between Wanoga SnoPark and the junction with Forest Road 4613 and at Funner between Wanoga SnoPark and Forest Road 4613-050
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; snow likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open; snow
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. April 6
- Hoodoo: Open; 119.5-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 136-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 90-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. April 3
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 30-60 inches; good conditions
- Crescent Junction: Open; 30-60 inches; good conditions
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 120-144 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 48-66 inches; good conditions with hardpack snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 60-96 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 60-84 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 60-96 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 54-72 inches; good conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 54-72 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-15 inches; fair conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 48-72 inches; good conditions but thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 9-15 inches; fair conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 30-48 inches; good conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 30-60 inches; good conditions
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Horse Butte: Muddy
- Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI, Maston: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- Ben's, MTB, Kent’s Trail: Variable
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Ben's Trail closed from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Voodoo Trail closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Kent's, K.G.B., Ticket to Ride-South, Expressway, Kent's: Ice Ben's, Ticket to Ride-North, M.T.B., Marvins Garden: Muddy
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Northfork: Rideable snow
- Shevlin: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalor Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 6
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,960 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; closed to all fishing from Northern boundary of the Warm Springs Reservation upstream to the Pelton Regulation Reservoir dam until April 22
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,150 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 698 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,240; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year above Fall River Falls and closed to fishing through May 22 below the falls, restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Metolius River: 1,250 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed till May 22
- Tumalo Creek: 1.23 cfs; rainbow trout
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 237 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 215 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: Closed for season, reopens April 22
- Wickiup Reservoir: Closed for season, reopens April 22
- Prineville Reservoir: 21% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; slowly filling but still very low at 20% full, anglers report fair trout fishing near the dam; however, much of the reservoir is ice-covered, all boat ramps remain closed due to low water
- East Lake: Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Paulina Lake: Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Ochoco Reservoir: 17% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; reservoir is very low, fishing has been fair near Ochoco Dam with reports of nice size rainbow trout
- Haystack Reservoir: 74% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; restocked last week of March
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year, expect some ice coverage
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year, expect some ice coverage
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.