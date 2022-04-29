With the recent spring snow in Central Oregon, many campgrounds and trails will be closed longer than usual as maintenance crews clear hazardous tree fall and allow more time for snow to melt.
On the bright side, fishing season has officially started, and many lakes and reservoirs such as Wickiup and Crane Prairie are now open for fishing.
If fishing isn't for you, the areas south of Bend still have a lot to offer in terms of lush forests or arid ancient lake beds waiting to be explored.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high elevation areas
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; likely snow free and clear
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear; some snow above Mckay
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
- Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Black Creek Trail: Open
- Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
- Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
- Devil's Garden Trailhead: Open
- Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
- Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
- Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
- Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Harralson Trail: Open
- Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
- High Divide Trailhead: Open
- Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
- Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
- North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
- Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
- Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
- Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
- Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
- Verdun Trailhead: Open
- Wahana Trail: Open
- Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
- Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- La Pine State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. April 28
- Hoodoo: Closed for season
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 89-inch base; Pine Martin, Northwest, Cloudchaser, Sunrise open; all other lifts closed
- Willamette Pass: Closed for season
Updated 10 a.m. March 14
Deschutes National Forest
*Grooming has ended for the season at most sno-parks
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Willamette National Forest
- Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
- Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
- Horse Ridge Area: Muddy
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
- Skyliner, Upper Whoops: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Storm King Lower: Riding well
- Tiddlywinks: Muddy
- All other trails in deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin: Riding well
- All other trails have some snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalo Creek, Southfork: Muddy
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
- Swan Song, La Pine State Park, Black Rock, Roundabout, Afternoon Delight: Riding well
- Royal Flush: Variable
- All other trails in snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Independent Mine, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow
- Lookout Mountain: Rideable snow
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- Peterson Ridge, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Muddy
- Lower Butte Loop, Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper), Suttle Lake Loop: Deep snow
- Green Ridge: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- The Saddle: Closed for nesting season
- All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- King Castle: Riding well
- All trails in deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 28
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,770 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Pelton Dam in effect for all steelhead angling till May 31; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin; no spring Chinook season in 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both wild and hatchery fish
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,620 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,070 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,130; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Metolius River: 1,370 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
- Tumalo Creek: .51 cfs; rainbow trout
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 420 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 288 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 88% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; with recent cold weather and cool water temperatures, anglers reported slow fishing on opening weekend
- Wickiup Reservoir: 52% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; with recent cold weather and cool water temperatures, anglers reported slow fishing on opening weekend
- Prineville Reservoir: 28% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Ochoco Reservoir: 16% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Haystack Reservoir: 73% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows; no access due to snow
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best; Cascade Lakes Highway closed for winter
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 9% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update on ice conditions
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.