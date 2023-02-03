After a quick cold snap, we are back to mid-40s as the high over the weekend in Bend. If you're looking to chase the snow, head up to the mountains, where more snow if expected to fall. But if you're looking to enjoy some less snowy weather, consider sticking around the Bend area as there are many trails to explore. Be sure to watch for ice and try to stay clear of any muddy trails.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

