After a quick cold snap, we are back to mid-40s as the high over the weekend in Bend. If you're looking to chase the snow, head up to the mountains, where more snow if expected to fall. But if you're looking to enjoy some less snowy weather, consider sticking around the Bend area as there are many trails to explore. Be sure to watch for ice and try to stay clear of any muddy trails.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open; snow
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open; snow
- Edison Trailhead: Open; snow
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; snow; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; snow
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; snow; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open; snow mud and ice
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open; snow mud and ice
- Lava Lands: Open; snow mud and ice; visitor center closed for season, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: closed for season
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD; some snow
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open; snow
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; some snow, mud and ice
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; some snow, mud and ice
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; some snow, mud and ice
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; some snow, mud and ice
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; some snow, mud and ice
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Closed
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; road closed for winter
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 2
- Hoodoo: Open; 50.7-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 69-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 37-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 2
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-66 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; poor conditions with hardpack snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-60 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 24-54 inches; fair conditions with hardpack snow; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-60 inches; fair conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; poor conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-3 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions but thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 2-4 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-36 inches; fair conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek, Maston: Rideable snow
- Horse Butte, Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail, Kent’s Trail: Ice
East of Bend trails
- Escape from Moscow, Max Max Drive, Parkway, Crooked Arm, Coyote Loop: Riding well
- Horse Butte Loop, Has No Horse, Sand Canyon: Variable
- Horse Ridge Area: Muddy
- All other trails under deep snow
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with C.O.D.
- Ben's Trail closed from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Voodoo Trail closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ticket to Ride-North, M.T.B.: Rideable snow
- Kent's, K.G.B., Ticket to Ride-South, Kent's: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: Closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: Closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Northfork: Rideable snow
- Shevlin: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalor Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Feb. 2
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,830 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 435 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Tumalo Creek: 3.02 cfs;
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular this week with our readers
Articles
- For three hours, Shiloh Binder's arm was stuck in a meat grinder. He emerged stronger than ever.
- Editorial: Why is Bend aiming to buy 51 acres in the Deschutes National Forest?
- New proposed development near Box Factory could revitalize old railroad property
- Central Oregon deep freeze has pipes bursting around Bend
- Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades
- Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
- Redmond man arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from former employer
- Editorial: A triple win for water in Oregon
- Mt Bachelor ski area partially closes Sunday due to high winds, power outage
- Steven Alan Biesmann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.