Prepare for another warmer-than-average week in Central Oregon. There has been no new snowfall near Mount Bachelor over the last week, but don’t let that deter you from getting into the mountains for some fun winter hikes, cross-country skiing and the like. Pack a lunch and plan for many bluebird days.

Though the sun may be out, always go prepared with warm clothes and proper gear.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; clear

Willamette National Forest Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 27

Hoodoo: Open; 54.9-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 63-inch base; Skyliner, Alpenglow and Rainbow are closed, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating

Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 13

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions. No dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-42 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-41 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-18 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 30-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter trails

Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well

Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Most trails are muddy with some ice

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails either muddy or rideable snow

North of Skyliner trails

All trails muddy

Swampy Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sisters trails

All trails in mud or rideable snow

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

All trails under deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 27

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 424 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 439 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 296 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 81% full; closed to fishing until April 22

Wickiup Reservoir: 39% full; closed to fishing until April 22

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; the lake is completely iced over and anglers have had good success through the ice

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

