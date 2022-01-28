Prepare for another warmer-than-average week in Central Oregon. There has been no new snowfall near Mount Bachelor over the last week, but don’t let that deter you from getting into the mountains for some fun winter hikes, cross-country skiing and the like. Pack a lunch and plan for many bluebird days.
Though the sun may be out, always go prepared with warm clothes and proper gear.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; clear
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Hoodoo: Open; 54.9-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 63-inch base; Skyliner, Alpenglow and Rainbow are closed, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 13
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions. No dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-42 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-41 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-18 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 30-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well
Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Most trails are muddy with some ice
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails either muddy or rideable snow
North of Skyliner trails
All trails muddy
Swampy Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sisters trails
All trails in mud or rideable snow
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 424 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 439 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 296 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 81% full; closed to fishing until April 22
Wickiup Reservoir: 39% full; closed to fishing until April 22
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; the lake is completely iced over and anglers have had good success through the ice
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
