This weekend is going to be a cold and dry one. But there is still enough snow to grab your nordic skis or snowshoes and explore some of the sno-parks in Central Oregon. Southern sno-parks are typically less crowded than their northern neighbors, so if you’re looking for an adventure away from crowds, this is the way to go.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. These trails remain open, but are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake has an algae bloom
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Fall River Trail: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: closed for season
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear
- Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- La Pine State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 19
- Hoodoo: Open; 50.8-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 73-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 38-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 19
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 16-24 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 16-24 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-72 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions with hardpack snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-60 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions with hardpack snow; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-60 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 30-48 inches; fair conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 30-48 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions but thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 3-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 18-36 inches; good conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 16-24 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Kent’s Trail, Wanoga Outer Loop, Tumalo Creek, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
- Maston: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail: Mud, snow, ice
- Wanoga 3 PSI: Deep snow
East of Bend trails
- Escape from Moscow, Max Max Drive, Parkway, Crooked Arm, Coyote Loop: Riding well
- Horse Ridge Area, Horse Butte Loop, Has No Horse, Sand Canyon: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Ben's Trail closed from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Voodoo Trail closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ben's, K.G.B., Kent's, Phil's, Ticket to Ride (North & South): Rideable snow
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Northfork: Rideable snow
- Shevlin: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
- All trails under deep snow
La Pine
- Crater Rim: Deep snow
- La Pine State Park: Deep snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- All other trails under deep snow
Sisters trails
- All trails rideable snow
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- Maston: Riding well
- Jack Rabbit Connection, Cline Buttes, Blue-Belly Stem, The Saddle: Muddy
- All other trails under deep snow
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails under rideable snow
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 19
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 456 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 84% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
- Wickiup Reservoir: 45% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; anglers report good fishing for brown trout, rainbow trout and kokanee; due to low water, the East Lake Campground boat ramp is unavailable for launching larger boats; anglers should look to launch boats at Hot Springs Cinder Hill campground boat ramps; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best; Cascade Lake highway closed for winter
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 10% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.