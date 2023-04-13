This weekend spend some time exploring north of Bend, where the sun should peek out and warmer, spring-like temperatures are expected.  

For areas north of Bend, you have a choice of heading toward forests or the High Desert, and both will make great destinations this weekend as the weather looks to be mild and relatively clear. Then again, this is Central Oregon, and that could change at any minute.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.