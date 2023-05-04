Warm weather is beginning to melt out low-elevation trails, which is great news for mountain bikers and hikers. This weekend, rain is expected in most areas of Central Oregon so prepare wisely with proper rain gear. And remember not to bike on muddy trails, which damages trail tread.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.