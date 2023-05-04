Warm weather is beginning to melt out low-elevation trails, which is great news for mountain bikers and hikers. This weekend, rain is expected in most areas of Central Oregon so prepare wisely with proper rain gear. And remember not to bike on muddy trails, which damages trail tread.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 4,000 feet are under deep snow. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snow. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; snow
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open; deep snow
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Fall River Trail: Open, patchy snow
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; snow
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open with limited hours, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
- Meadow Camp Day Use: Open
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower portion, deep snow at Paulina Lake
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; snow
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open; snow
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open; snow
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open; snow
- Snell Lake Trail: Open; snow
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open; snow
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open; snow
- Stag Lake Trail: Open; snow
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- La Pine State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
- Hoodoo: Closed for season
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 90-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 55-inch base
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 84-108 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 72-84 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 6-36 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 48-72 inches; fair conditions
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 72-84 inches; fair conditions
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 12-48 inches; poor conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; patchy; poor conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions but thin coverage; grooming operations over for the season; road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; patchy; poor conditions due to low snow; grooming operations over for the season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
- Roundabout, Afternoon Delight: Riding well
- Royal Flush: Deep snow
- All other trails have rideable snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 27
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,370 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year above Fall River Falls and open to fishing May 22–Sep 30 below the falls, restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 86% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; open for season
- Wickiup Reservoir: 62% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; open for season
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year, expect some ice coverage
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year, expect some ice coverage
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 10% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
