It looks like we are getting our first taste of warm spring weather this weekend in Central Oregon. Take advantage of the sunny days by getting out and enjoying what Bend has to offer. You don't have to go far to find beautiful riverside hikes, great mountain biking trails and calm, clear water to kayak or float down.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and most summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open; snow
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open; snow
- Edison Trailhead: Open; snow
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; snow; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; patchy snow
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open; snow and mud
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: closed for season
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD; some snow
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open; snow
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Closed
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; road open
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. April 27
- Hoodoo: Open; closed for season; 96-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 110-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 72-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. April 18
Deschutes National Forest
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-60 inches; good conditions with hardpack snow
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 84-96 inches; good conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 60-84 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 84-96 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Swamp Wells: Muddy
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
The following temporary trail and road closures are in effect to protect the public’s safety as thinning and fuel reduction work continues:
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road (FR) 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Storm King will reopen between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615. The trail will remain closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- C.O.D., E.L.V., K.G.B., Marvins Garden, Ticket to Ride-North, The Lair: Riding well
- Kent's, Voodoo Child: Variable
- Ben's, M.T.B., Expressway, Ticket to Ride-South: Muddy
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail, Funner, Catch and Release: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin, Mrazek-Lower: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalor Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 27
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,350 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Tumalo Creek: 1.69 cfs; rainbow trout
