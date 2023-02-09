This weekend is expected to bring a mixture of sun, rain and slightly warmer-than-usual weather. Pack a lunch and head out to one of the many beautiful lower-elevation trails, rivers or sno-parks near Sisters.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; snow
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Chush Falls: Open; snow
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; snow; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Green Ridge Trail: Open; snow
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow, possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open; snow
- Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open, snow
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; snow
- Park Meadow: Open; snow
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow, moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; deep snow
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snow
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow and mud
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; likely patchy snow and mud
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Foley Ridge: Open, deep snow
- McKenzie River Trail: Open, deep snow
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open, deep snow
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open, deep snow
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open, deep snow
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open, deep snow
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 9
- Hoodoo: Open; 58.2-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 78-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 42-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 2
Deschutes National Forest
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 2-4 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-36 inches; fair conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Horse Butte, Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI, Maston: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail, Kent’s Trail: Ice
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Northfork: Rideable snow
- Shevlin: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalor Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Sisters trails
- All trails rideable snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Feb. 8
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,810 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Metolius River: 1,240 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed for season
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 345 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 220 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
