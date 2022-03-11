Temperatures are warming up again this weekend, so get outside, even for just a little while, and enjoy the sun on your face as you stroll along the Deschutes River or hike up Pilot Butte.
Bend residents are lucky to have great trails for hiking, biking and skiing within minutes of their front doors. Check out these nearby picks for this weekend.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice and packed snow
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; snow and ice
Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow, ice and packed snow
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow, packed snow and ice
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Outback Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter
Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 10
Hoodoo: Open; 52.7-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 70-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season; all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Updated 10 a.m. March 10
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There’s a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 30-54 inches; fair conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-10 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 6-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Ridable snow
Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
East of Bend trails
Swamp Wells: Deep snow
Arnold Cave, Coyote Loop: Muddy
Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
All other trails Riding Well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Storm King: closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Storm King Upper: closed
Ben’s, K.G.B., Kent, M.T.B., Marvin’s Garden, C.O.D., E.L.V., Expressway, Phil’s: Muddy
All other trails under snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails muddy or winter mix
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin: Winter Mix
All other trails in deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Tumalo Creek: Muddy
All other trails in deep snow
Sunriver area trails
Afternoon Delight: Winter mix
All other trails deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. March 10
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,920 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 456 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022
Tumalo Creek: 1.04 cfs; rainbow trout
