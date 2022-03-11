Temperatures are warming up again this weekend, so get outside, even for just a little while, and enjoy the sun on your face as you stroll along the Deschutes River or hike up Pilot Butte.

Bend residents are lucky to have great trails for hiking, biking and skiing within minutes of their front doors. Check out these nearby picks for this weekend.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice and packed snow

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; snow and ice

Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow, ice and packed snow

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow, packed snow and ice

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; patchy snow and mud

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Outback Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter

Tumalo State Park: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. March 10

Hoodoo: Open; 52.7-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 70-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season; all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating

Updated 10 a.m. March 10

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There’s a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 30-54 inches; fair conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-10 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 6-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter trails

Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Ridable snow

Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow

East of Bend trails

Swamp Wells: Deep snow

Arnold Cave, Coyote Loop: Muddy

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails Riding Well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Storm King: closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Storm King Upper: closed

Ben’s, K.G.B., Kent, M.T.B., Marvin’s Garden, C.O.D., E.L.V., Expressway, Phil’s: Muddy

All other trails under snow

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails muddy or winter mix

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin: Winter Mix

All other trails in deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Tumalo Creek: Muddy

All other trails in deep snow

Sunriver area trails

Afternoon Delight: Winter mix

All other trails deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. March 10

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,920 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 456 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022

Tumalo Creek: 1.04 cfs; rainbow trout

