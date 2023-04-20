The weather is slowly turning to spring conditions this weekend, which is good timing for anyone trying to get out hiking or biking.
Try heading toward the Sisters area where you have the option to explore some clear lower-elevation trails or gear up and explore some of the higher-elevations that still have plenty of snow on them.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Snow
- Black Crater Trailhead: Snow
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; snow
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Snow
- Chush Falls: Open; snow
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; snow; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Green Ridge Trail: Open; snow
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Deep snow
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deep snow
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Snow
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow and mud
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; likely patchy snow and mud
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Snow
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 20
- Hoodoo: Open; 110.4-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 122-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 75-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. April 18
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Crescent Junction: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 120-144 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-60 inches; good conditions with hardpack snow
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 84-96 inches; good conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 60-84 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 84-96 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 48-72 inches; fair conditions but thin coverage; grooming operations over for the season; road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 9-15 inches; fair conditions due to low snow; grooming operations over for the season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Horse Butte: Muddy
- Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI, Maston: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail, Ben's: Muddy
- MTB, Kent’s Trail: Variable
East of Bend trails
- Swamp Wells: Muddy
- Dry River Canyon: Closed
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
The following temporary trail and road closures are in effect to protect the public’s safety as thinning and fuel reduction work continues:
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road (FR) 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Storm King will reopen between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615. The trail will remain closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- C.O.D., E.L.V., K.G.B., Marvins Garden, Ticket to Ride-North, The Lair: Riding well
- Kent's, Voodoo Child: Variable
- Ben's, M.T.B., Expressway, Ticket to Ride-South: Muddy
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Riding well
- Catch and Release : Rideable snow
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin, Mrazek-Lower: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalor Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Sunriver area trails
- Roundabout: Muddy
- Afternoon Delight, Royal Flush: Deep snow
- All other trails have rideable snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- 66 Trails: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
Sisters trails
- Peterson Ridge, PRT East, PRT Middle, PRT West, Sisters Tie: Riding well
- All trails rideable snow
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- The Saddle: Closed
- Cole Loop, Gray Butte: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 20
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,970 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Metolius River: 1,310 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed till May 22
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 400 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 245 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
