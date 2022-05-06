There’s rain and even a chance of thunderstorms in Central Oregon, and the desert can offer great opportunities to check out the storms — just be careful if you do find yourself in a downpour.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high-elevation areas

Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions are clear, possible mud higher up

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lost Forest: Open; vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled

Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting; parkwide ban on drones for raptor nesting season

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. May 5

Hoodoo: Closed for season

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 84-inch base; Pine Martin, Sunrise and Summit open, weather permitting; all other lifts closed for season; mountain closes at 1:30 p.m. daily

Willamette Pass: Closed for season

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow

Lookout Mountain: Rideable snow

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting season

All other trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. May 5

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,010 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Pelton Dam in effect for all steelhead angling till May 31; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin; no spring Chinook season in 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both wild and hatchery fish

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,680 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,170; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov; the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel

Prineville Reservoir: 29% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 20% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 95% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass

Tags

