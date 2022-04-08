Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Head of the Metolius: Open; packed snow and ice
Lake Creek Trail: Open; likely snow free and clear
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow free and clear
Metolius-Windigo: Open; possibly mud
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; likely snow free and clear
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; likely snow free and clear
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. April 7
Hoodoo: Open; 53.8-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Mambo, Dive, Chuck’s Back Side, Crater, Face, Grandstand, Impossible Dream Lower and Upper closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 79-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Closed for season
Updated 10 a.m. April 7
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 0-18 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 0-18 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-72 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 6-30 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-48 inches; marginal conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 3-24 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 12-48 inches; marginal conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-48 inches; marginal conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 3-24 inches; poor conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-24 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 3-24 inches; poor conditions; Road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 0-12 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
Voodoo: Muddy
Skyliner, Upper Whoops: Deep snow
All other trails under riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Storm King Lower: Riding well
Tiddlywinks: Muddy
Tyler’s Traverse: Rideable snow
All other trails in deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin: Riding well
All other trails have some snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Tumalo Creek, Southfork: Muddy
All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Swan Song: Muddy
Black Rock, Roundabout, Afternoon Delight: Riding well
All other trails in snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Peterson Ridge, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Muddy
Lower Butte Loop, Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper), Suttle Lake Loop: Deep snow
Green Ridge: Variable
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting season
Gray Butte: Variable
All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
King Castle: Riding well
All trails in deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 7
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,840 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,410 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (Clear Lake): 534 cfs
