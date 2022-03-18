Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice and packed snow
Pine Mountain: Open; snow, ice and packed snow
Ochoco National Forest
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 17
Hoodoo: Open; 57.5-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 79-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Updated 10 a.m. March 10
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 30-54 inches; fair conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-10 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 6-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; Creek Campground: Open
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Ridable snow
Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
East of Bend trails
Swamp Wells: Deep snow
Arnold Cave, Coyote Loop: Muddy
Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park: Riding well
All other trails in deep snow
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles
Cline Butte: Winter mix
Gray Butte: Ice
Cole Loop: Muddy
Trails 1: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. March 17
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,140 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase; angling for all species is closed from the Northern Boundary of the Warm Springs Reservation upstream to the Pelton Regulating Reservoir from Jan. 1– April 21
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,960 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,210; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
Prineville Reservoir: 23% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Haystack Reservoir: 87% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
