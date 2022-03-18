Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice and packed snow

Pine Mountain: Open; snow, ice and packed snow

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. March 17

Hoodoo: Open; 57.5-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 79-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating

Updated 10 a.m. March 10

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 9-30 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 30-54 inches; fair conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-36 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-10 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 6-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter trails

Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Ridable snow

Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow

East of Bend trails

Swamp Wells: Deep snow

Arnold Cave, Coyote Loop: Muddy

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park: Riding well

All other trails in deep snow

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles

Cline Butte: Winter mix

Gray Butte: Ice

Cole Loop: Muddy

Trails 1: Sandy/loose

All other trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. March 17

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,140 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase; angling for all species is closed from the Northern Boundary of the Warm Springs Reservation upstream to the Pelton Regulating Reservoir from Jan. 1– April 21

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,960 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,210; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel

Prineville Reservoir: 23% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 87% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

