This weekend, try heading to places near Sisters, Redmond or Prineville. These areas provide a wide variety of landscapes to enjoy, from dry-arid desert to more damp river trails and snowy mountain tops. The weather this weekend is a bit all over, with some snow and possibly rain expected. So prepare wisely when heading out on any adventure with many layers.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow in area sno-parks, and all summer trails have snow on them. While the Forest Service doesn't close these trails during the winter, summer trails are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulated snowpack. And remember, many of these trails are along seasonally closed highways that are unplowed and cannot be accessed by car or foot. Know the current conditions and you and your cars abilities before heading out on any adventure.
See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; snow
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Chush Falls: Open; snow
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Green Ridge Trail: Open; snow
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open; snow
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; deep snow
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow and mud
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; likely patchy snow and mud
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
- Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
- Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
- Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
- Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Horny Hollow Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
- Scout Camp Trail: Open
- Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
- Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open
- Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Smith Rock State Park: Open look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 2
- Hoodoo: Open; 79.9-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 92-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 63-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 23
Deschutes National Forest
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
- Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Tumalo Creek, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
- Maston: Muddy
- Wanoga Outer Loop, Wanoga 3 PSI: Riding well
- Deschutes River Trail, Kent’s Trail: Ice
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- 66 Trails: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
Sisters trails
- All trails rideable snow
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- The Saddle: Closed
- Blue-Belly Loop, Blue-Belly Stem, Stinger East, Stinger West, Cline Buttes: Muddy
- Cole Loop, Gray Butte: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails under rideable snow
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. March 2
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,290 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin; no spring Chinook season in 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both wild and hatchery fish
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,810 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,429; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
- Metolius River: 1,220 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed for season
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 234 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 200 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Ochoco Reservoir: 0% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Haystack Reservoir: 18% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
