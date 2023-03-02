This weekend, try heading to places near Sisters, Redmond or Prineville. These areas provide a wide variety of landscapes to enjoy, from dry-arid desert to more damp river trails and snowy mountain tops. The weather this weekend is a bit all over, with some snow and possibly rain expected. So prepare wisely when heading out on any adventure with many layers.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.