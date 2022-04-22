The weather is slowly turning to spring this weekend, which is good timing for anyone trying to get out hiking or biking.
For areas north of Bend, you can head to the forest or to the High Desert, both will make great destinations this weekend as the weather looks to be mild and relatively clear.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Ochoco National Forest
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open,
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Keeton Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
- Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
- Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
- Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
- Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Chimney Rock Trail: Open
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
- Scout Camp Trail: Open
- Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
- Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed
- Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
- Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. April 21
- Hoodoo: Open; 76.9-inch base; Closed for season
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 103-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, Redchair backup for Pine Martin, Outback backup for Northwest, all other lifts open
- Willamette Pass: Closed for season
Updated 10 a.m. March 14
*Grooming has ended for the season at most sno-parks
Ochoco National Forest
- Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
- Walton Sno-park: Open
Camping
Ochoco National Forest
- Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
- Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
- Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
- Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
- Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
- Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Scotts Campground: Open
- Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
- White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Independent Mine, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow
- Lookout Mountain: Rideable snow
- All other trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- The Saddle: Closed for nesting season
- Gray Butte: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. April 21
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,740 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase; angling for all species is closed from the Northern Boundary of the Warm Springs Reservation upstream to the Pelton Regulating Reservoir from Jan. 1– April 21
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,710 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,410; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
- Prineville Reservoir: 27% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
- Ochoco Reservoir: 16% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Haystack Reservoir: 98% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; the lake is completely iced over and anglers have had good success through the ice
