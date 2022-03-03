The upcoming week in Central Oregon looks dry, albeit a little on the cold side. So bundle up and head to the southern part of Deschutes County and beyond for some fun in the snow before it's gone.
While accumulation this year hasn't been as good as in the past, there is still enough to go trek through the forest and enjoy the sun on your face. Be aware of exposed terrain and variable conditions wherever you explore.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Fall River Trail: Open; snow, ice and mud
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice and packed snow
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; snow, ice and packed snow
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; snow and ice
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; packed snow, snow and ice
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow, ice, packed snow; deep snow above Mckay
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow, packed snow and ice
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
- Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Black Creek Trail: Open
- Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
- Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
- Devil's Garden Trailhead: Open
- Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
- Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
- Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
- Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Harralson Trail: Open
- Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
- High Divide Trailhead: Open
- Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
- Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
- North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
- Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
- Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
- Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
- Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
- Verdun Trailhead: Open
- Wahana Trail: Open
- Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
- Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- La Pine State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. March 3
- Hoodoo: Open; 52.8-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante's Vision. Hodag's Horn, Hodag's Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 69-inch base; Skyliner is closed for the season, all other lifts open
- Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Updated 10 a.m. Feb. 23
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-36 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-36 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-10 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Willamette National Forest
- Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
- Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
- Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well
- Ben's, MTB, Kent's: Muddy
- Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
Sunriver area trails
- Afternoon Delight: Winter mix
- All other trails deep snow
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. March 3
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 460 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 82% full; closed to fishing until April 22
- Wickiup Reservoir: 48% full; closed to fishing until April 22
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; good fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 9% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.