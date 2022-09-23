It's officially fall, and the weather is beginning to feel that way. Get out this weekend and enjoy what may be the last warm period we get for the year. Areas near sisters are a great option this time of year as the leaves begin to change colors and the mountain trails are still clear of any snow.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow-free with light downfall
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open; snow-free some downfall
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Chush Falls: Open; snow-free to falls
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Green Ridge Lookout: Open
- Green Ridge Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Rockpile Lake: Open; snow-free with light downfall on first mile
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow-free with possible downfall
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; possible snow; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Allingham Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Cold Springs Campground: Open
- Driftwood Campground: Opens
- Gorge Campground: Open
- Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
- Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires
- Indian Ford Campground: Open
- Jack Creek Campground: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
- Link Creek Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
- Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
- Riverside Campground: Open
- Scout Lake Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Smiling River Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open
- Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
- Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Cycling
North of Skyliner trails
- Flagline Access, Lower Flagline, Swampy Lake Loop: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper), Suttle Tie: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Sept. 22
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,650 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Metolius River: 1,290 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 232 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 191 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
