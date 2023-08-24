Pine Mountain cam 001.jpg (copy)

This view came from a camera on Pine Mountain east of Bend that's part of the ALERTWildfire network.

Explore the reservoir, trails, campgrounds and the Ochoco forests east of Bend this weekend. The weather is expected to be in the high 80s, so seek out areas of shade and always go prepared with lots of water, sunscreen and snacks. 

