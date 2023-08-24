Explore the reservoir, trails, campgrounds and the Ochoco forests east of Bend this weekend. The weather is expected to be in the high 80s, so seek out areas of shade and always go prepared with lots of water, sunscreen and snacks.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open,
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Keeton Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
- Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Chimney Rock Trail: Open
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Closed
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock Cave: Open; cave tours available by reservation
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
- Jasper Point: Open
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
- Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
- Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
- Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
- Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
- Deep Creek Campground: Open
- Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
- Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
- Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
- Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
- Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
- Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavilion: Open
- Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
- Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Scotts Campground: Open
- Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Walton Lake Campground: Open
- Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
- Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
- White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wolf Creek Campground: Open
- Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- All trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Aug. 24
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,110; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
- Prineville Reservoir: 77% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; anglers report fair fishing for trout, crappie and bass. Currently experiencing an algae bloom
- Ochoco Reservoir: 41% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing has been fair near Ochoco Dam with reports of nice size rainbow trout
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
