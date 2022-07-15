The heat is back, and it looks like it’s here for a lengthy stay. To cool off and enjoy the sunny days, head into the mountains where you’ll find lakes, rivers, streams and trees galore.

Trailheads and day use areas can fill up quickly, so plan ahead and park only in designated areas.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Trails above 6,500 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,600 ft. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through October 15.

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Beach Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Big River Boating Site: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open; likely snow near summit with some downfall

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake

Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow with light deadfall

Chush Falls: Open; snow free to falls

Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow; light deadfall

Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower portion; deep snow above junction with Moraine Lake Trail; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Dillon Day Use: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Elk Lake Day Use: Open

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free for first mile, then deep snow all the way to lake; micro spikes/crampons and navigation skills highly recommended, Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; possible downfall

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow with light downfall

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and somtimes deep snow with possible downfall

Meadow Picnic: Open

Meek Lake Trail: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear from TH to point approximately two miles up trail

Mirror Lakes: Open; bottom half mile snow free and clear, light deadfall and snow beyond

Moraine Lake: Open; deep snow

North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Park Meadow: Open; likely snow with heavy downfall

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays a parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops

Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions snow and clear, possible mud higher up

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond

Quinn River Boating site: Open

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; lower portion of trails snow free with possible downfall

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Summit Lake: Open; snow likely with possible downfall

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; some snow, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; patchy snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open without permit

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Tumalo Mountain: Open; likely some snow on upper half with light deadfall

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall

Wyeth Boating Site: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open; likely snow-free with moderate downfall

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open; moderate downfall with snowline around 5,400 feet, major flooding of trails underway from melt-off

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Dee Wright Observatory: Open

Foley Ridge: Open

Hand Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Patjens Lake Trail: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open

Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Explore Text Alerts

Find your next adventure in The Bulletin’s Explore Central Oregon. We offer top picks for where to hike, bike, fish, climb or paddle, as well as the region’s most comprehensive conditions report for whatever you want to do. You can also text us your favorite spots to explore.

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: no campfires

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires

Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: no campfires

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires

North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open; no water

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open

Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Sheep Bridge Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

South Campground: Open

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Willamette National Forest

Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water

North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water

Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water

Cycling

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Northfork, Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Variable

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed

Flagline Access, Met-Wit — Flagline to Happy Valley, Upper Flagline: Deep snow

Swampy/Dutchman: Variable

All other trails riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Variable

All other trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Blade Runner, FLT, Lava Flow, Lava Flow Lower, Cone Run, Hanger: Riding well

All other trails under deep snow

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

Crescent Mountain (South), Gordon Lake, Gate Creek, Chimney Peak, Browder Ridge, South Pyramid Creek: Riding well

Bruno Meadows, Bugaboo Ridge, Coffin Lookout, Gordon Peak, Scar Mountain: Variable

All other trails under deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. July 14

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,570 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 436 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 253 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather

Wickiup Reservoir: 29% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 21% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limitmerged

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.