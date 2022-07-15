The heat is back, and it looks like it’s here for a lengthy stay. To cool off and enjoy the sunny days, head into the mountains where you’ll find lakes, rivers, streams and trees galore.
Trailheads and day use areas can fill up quickly, so plan ahead and park only in designated areas.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 6,500 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,600 ft. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through October 15.
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Beach Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Big River Boating Site: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open; likely snow near summit with some downfall
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake
Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow with light deadfall
Chush Falls: Open; snow free to falls
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow; light deadfall
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower portion; deep snow above junction with Moraine Lake Trail; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free for first mile, then deep snow all the way to lake; micro spikes/crampons and navigation skills highly recommended, Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; possible downfall
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow with light downfall
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and somtimes deep snow with possible downfall
Meadow Picnic: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear from TH to point approximately two miles up trail
Mirror Lakes: Open; bottom half mile snow free and clear, light deadfall and snow beyond
Moraine Lake: Open; deep snow
North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Park Meadow: Open; likely snow with heavy downfall
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays a parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops
Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions snow and clear, possible mud higher up
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond
Quinn River Boating site: Open
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; lower portion of trails snow free with possible downfall
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Summit Lake: Open; snow likely with possible downfall
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; some snow, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; patchy snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open without permit
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Tumalo Mountain: Open; likely some snow on upper half with light deadfall
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open; likely snow-free with moderate downfall
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open; moderate downfall with snowline around 5,400 feet, major flooding of trails underway from melt-off
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Hand Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Patjens Lake Trail: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: no campfires
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: no campfires
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open; no water
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
Rock Creek Campground: Open
Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Willamette National Forest
Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water
North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water
Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water
Cycling
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Northfork, Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Variable
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed
Flagline Access, Met-Wit — Flagline to Happy Valley, Upper Flagline: Deep snow
Swampy/Dutchman: Variable
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Variable
All other trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Blade Runner, FLT, Lava Flow, Lava Flow Lower, Cone Run, Hanger: Riding well
All other trails under deep snow
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
Crescent Mountain (South), Gordon Lake, Gate Creek, Chimney Peak, Browder Ridge, South Pyramid Creek: Riding well
Bruno Meadows, Bugaboo Ridge, Coffin Lookout, Gordon Peak, Scar Mountain: Variable
All other trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. July 14
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,570 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 436 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 253 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
Wickiup Reservoir: 29% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 21% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limitmerged
