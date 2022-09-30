You don't have to travel far to find a beautiful sunset hike, pristine riverside trail or challenging bike path. All of that and more can be found in and around Bend. Explore all Bend has to offer and take in the beautiful changing colors of the trees along the way.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through October 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open for season, trails open
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures in effect weekdays at Storm King Trail between the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Dry River Canyon: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- EXT, Storm King Upper, Helipad: Closed
- Pinedrops, Lower Whoops, Voodoo, Skyliner: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Dinah Moe Humm, Funner: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- Flagline Access, Lower Flagline, Swampy Lake Loop: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Swampy/Dutchman: Variable
- Middle Flagline: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Mount Bachelor
- Hot Dust, Redline, Cone Run, DSM, Lava Flow, Hanger, Last Chane: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Sept. 29
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,640 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,200 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Tumalo Creek: 11.7 cfs; rainbow trout
