Get ready for rainy conditions this weekend with temperatures hovering in the low 40s. So be sure to wear something water repellant along with other layers before heading out on any adventure.
If you're not sure where to go check out this list of areas near Sisters. And remember, if you're looking to explore hiking trails in winter pack your snowshoes or cross-country skis as most trails are not accessible otherwise.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow above 4,500 feet and all summer trails have snow on them. These trails remain open, but are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Green Ridge Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between trailhead and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 29
- Hoodoo: Open; 41.1-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 66-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 38-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 29
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 42-60 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 24-30 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 30-48 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-6 inches; poor conditions
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 10-18 inches; good conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 3-6 inches; poor conditions
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-9 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
Ochoco National Forest
- Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
- Walton Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Ben’s/MTB/Kent’s Trail, Wanoga 3 PSI, Tumalo Creek, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
- Maston: Variable
- Wanoga Outer Loop: Deep snow
East of Bend trails
- Escape from Moscow, Max Max Drive, Parkway, Sand Canyon: Riding well
- Horse Ridge Area, Has No Horse: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Storm King Upper: Closed
- Ben's, K.G.B., Kent's, Phil's, Ticket To Ride (North & South): Rideable snow
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- Deschutes River Trail: Ice
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Northfork: Rideable snow
- Shevlin: Variable
- All trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- All trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Sisters trails
- All trails rideable snow
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 5
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,200 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Metolius River: 1,330 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed for season
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 375 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 368 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
