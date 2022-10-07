Despite it being fall, warm weather is sticking around this weekend. If you're looking for crisp, cool fall air, then the mountains are your friend. Head into the Cascades and explore the snow-free trails while you can.
Be aware that several trails and lakes are closed due to the Cedar Creek fire, so have a plan and know where you're headed before setting out.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Closed due to wildfire
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open for season, trails open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear from trailhead to point approximately 2 miles up trail
- Mirror Lakes: Open
- Moraine Lake: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures in effect weekdays at Storm King Trail between the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between trailhead and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open weekends and holidays; closed weekdays for fuel reduction
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open without permit
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open; temporary trail closure of upper parking lot and on Tiddlywinks between Wanoga SnoPark and the junction with Forest Road 4613 and at Funner between Wanoga SnoPark and Forest Road 4613-050
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Allingham Campground: Open
- Big River Campground: Open
- Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Candle Creek Campground: Open
- Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cinder Hill Campground: Open
- Cold Springs Campground: Open
- Contorta Flat Campground: Open
- Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- Crescent Lake Campground: Open
- Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
- Driftwood Campground: Opens
- East Lake Campground: Open
- Elk Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Open
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Gorge Campground: Open
- Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
- Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires
- Indian Ford Campground: Open
- Jack Creek Campground: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
- Link Creek Campground: Open
- Little Crater Campground: Open
- Little Fawn Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
- Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
- McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
- Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires
- Newberry Group Campground: Open
- North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees
- Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
- Paulina Lake Campground: Open
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
- Point Campground: Open
- Prairie Campground: Open; no water
- Princess Creek Campground: Open
- Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
- Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
- Quinn River Campground: Open
- Riverside Campground: Open
- Scout Lake Campground: Open
- Simax Group Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Smiling River Campground: Open
- Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- South Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open
- Spring Campground: Open
- Sunset Cove Campground: Open
- Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
- Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
- Trapper Creek Campground: Open
- Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
- Windy Group Campground: Open
- Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- EXT, Storm King Upper, Helipad: Closed
- Pinedrops, Lower Whoops, Voodoo, Skyliner: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Dinah Moe Humm, Funner: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- Flagline Access, Lower Flagline, Swampy Lake Loop: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Swampy/Dutchman: Variable
- Middle Flagline: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
- Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well
- All other trails Sandy/loose
Mt. Bachelor
- Hot Dust, Redline, Cone Run, DSM, Lava Flow, Hanger, Last Chane: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper), Suttle Tie: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
- Bachelor Mountain, Bruno Meadow, Bugaboo Ridge, Coffin Lookout, Heart Lake: Variable
- Swamp Peak: riding well
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Oct. 6
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,110 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 215 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 186 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Wickiup Reservoir: 3% full; Closed on northwest side due to wildfire; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered in a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
