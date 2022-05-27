This Memorial Day weekend, expect unusually cold weather and likely some rainfall. But don’t let that stop you from enjoying the outdoors for the holiday. Head toward Redmond or Prineville to explore the unique geologic formations, river canyons and green mountains. The typically drier, less shady trails near Redmond and Prineville are great to start exploring when the temperatures are cooler.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Trails above 6,500 foot are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,000 foott. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snow. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open,

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open

Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. May 26

Hoodoo: Closed for season

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 68-inch base; Pine Martin, Sunrise and Summit open, weather permitting; all other lifts closed for season; mountain closes at 1:30 p.m. daily

Willamette Pass: Closed for season

Camping

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires

Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Scotts Campground: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow

Scotty Creek: Variable

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting season

All other trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. May 26

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,300 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Pelton Dam in effect for all steelhead angling till May 31; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin; no spring Chinook season in 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both wild and hatchery fish

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,970 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,240; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel

Metolius River: 1,800 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

Prineville Reservoir: 31% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 21% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 71% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update on ice conditionsmerged

