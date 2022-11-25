This holiday weekend, take time to get outside and enjoy the snow-covered mountains. Head to one of the many sno-parks near Bend and enjoy snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or sledding with the family.
Dress warm and prepare for slick roads when you head out on your adventure.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Most summer trails have at least some snow on them. These trails remain open, but may only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Fall River Trail: Open
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Green Ridge Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open
- Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: closed for season
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Mirror Lakes: Open
- Moraine Lake: Open
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open
- Paulina Peak Trail: Open
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures in effect weekdays at Storm King Trail between the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Pine Mountain: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open; Temporary Trail closure of upper parking lot and on Tiddlywinks between Wanoga SnoPark and the junction with Forest Road 4613 and at Funner between Wanoga SnoPark and Forest Road 4613-050
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Nov. 17
- Hoodoo: Closed for season
- Mt. Bachelor: Opening delayed
- Willamette Pass: Closed for season
Updated 10 a.m. Nov. 23
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open
- Crescent Junction: Open
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; area roads closed to Highwy vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; no dogs; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Ben’s » MTB » Kent’s Trail, Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Horse ButteL Variable
- Maston: Riding well
- Wanoga 3 PSI, Wanoga Outer Loop: Closed
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Storm King Upper: Closed
- Ben's: Variable
- Pinedrops: riding well
- All other trails under rideable snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- All trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- All trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Nov. 23
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 446 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Metolius River: 1,250 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed for season
- Tumalo Creek: 6.11 cfs; rainbow trout
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 251 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 195 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 80% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
- Wickiup Reservoir: 20% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- Prineville Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
- Ochoco Reservoir: 0% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Haystack Reservoir: 11% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
