After the late-week drizzle and mild temperatures, Labor Day weekend and the rest of the week are shaping up nicely, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. But it's not fall yet, so be sure to slather on the sunscreen and keep an eye on the air quality index wherever you venture.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
- Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
- Keeton Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
- Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
- Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
- Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
- Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
- Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Chimney Rock Trail: Open
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Closed
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Horny Hollow Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
- Scout Camp Trail: Open
- Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
- Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock Cave: Open; cave tours available by reservation
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
- Jasper Point: Open
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open
- Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Skull Hollow Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- All trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Aug. 31
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,120 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,710 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,280; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
- Prineville Reservoir: 70% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; anglers report fair fishing for trout, crappie and bass. Currently experiencing an algae bloom
- Ochoco Reservoir: 39% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing has been fair near Ochoco Dam with reports of nice size rainbow trout
- Haystack Reservoir: 80% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; restocked last week of March
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
