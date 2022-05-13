The weather will be on the warmer side this weekend which is a great reason to get out and enjoy what Bend has to offer. You don't have to go far to find beautiful riverside hikes, great mountain biking trails and calm, clear water to kayak or float down.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowfall. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; likely snow-free and clear
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear, some mud; trail closures in effect weekdays at parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops
- Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions and clear, possible mud higher up
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; snow free and clear
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; snow free and clear
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; snow free and clear
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; snow free and clear
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; snow free and clear
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. May 12
- Hoodoo: Closed for season
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 90-inch base; Pine Martin, Sunrise and Summit open, weather permitting; all other lifts closed for season; mountain closes at 1:30 p.m. daily
- Willamette Pass: Closed for season
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Blue Bay Campground: Open
- Bull Bend Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Crane Prairie Campground: Open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open
- Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
- East Davis Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Open
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Gull Point Campground: Open
- Link Creek Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
- Upper Whoops: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Storm King Lower: Riding well
- Tyler's Traverse, Duodenum, Steve Larsen's: Variable
- Funner: Rideable snow
- All other trails in deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin, Lower Mrazek: Riding well
- All other trails have some snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Tumalo Creek, Southfork: Muddy
- All other trails in deep snow
Sunriver area trails
- Crater Rim: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. May 12
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,830 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,250 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022
- Tumalo Creek: 1.10 cfs; rainbow trout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.