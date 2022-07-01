It’s July in Central Oregon, and this holiday weekend, many may be wanting some cool water to splash around in, fish, hike or just sit next to. If you’re not looking to go far from town, the Deschutes River is a great option. But if you are trying to beat the crowds and find your own little oasis, there are plenty of other options as well.

The weather looks a little unpredictable this weekend with a chance of rain and thunder, so always be prepared with a backup plan.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTES: Trails above 6,000 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,200 ft. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through October 15.

Deschutes National Forest

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake

Chush Falls: Open; snow-free to falls

Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall

Metolius River Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required starting June 15

Jefferson Lake: Open; lower three miles snow-free and clear; unknown conditions beyond

Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and sometimes deep snow with possible downfall

North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above McKay

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall

Summit Lake: Open; snow likely with possible downfall

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow-free and clear

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Bureau of Land Management

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open

Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

La Pine State Park: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season

Tumalo State Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: no campfires

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires

Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires

Gull Point Campground: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: no campfires

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires

Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires

Newberry Group Campground: Open

North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open; no water

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Riverside Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open

Sheep Bridge Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Smiling River Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Northfork, Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Variable

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed

Upper Flagline, Met-Wit — Flagline to Happy Valley, Flagline Access: Deep snow

Flagline Tie, Swampy/Dutchman: Variable

All other trails riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Variable

All other trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

Blade Runner, FLT, Lava Flow Lower: Riding well

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

Frissell, Olallie: Deep snow

Castle Rock, King Castle, cKenzie River: Muddy

O’Leary Mountain: Variable

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. June 30

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,880 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Pelton Dam in effect for all steelhead angling till Aug. 15; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,960 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,580 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,140; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Metolius River: 1,540 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

Tumalo Creek: 11.70 cfs; rainbow trout

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 489 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 282 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather

Wickiup Reservoir: 32% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft

Prineville Reservoir: 28% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout

Ochoco Reservoir: 25% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 77% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish;

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; ; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

